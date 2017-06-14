ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas commuters urged to park the car, ride bus Thursday

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 5:25 pm
 

Commuters might want to consider catching the bus to work Thursday as part of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s effort to reduce vehicle emissions, save money and clear the road.

The promotion is part of National Dump the Pump Day, which encourages motorists to take public transit, carpool and bike to their destinations, RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said.

Currently, an average 1,534 commuter trips are reported daily to the RTC’s Club Ride Commuter Service, which provides incentives to employers and commuters who use alternative transportation modes.

Club Ride members eliminate 19,850 vehicle miles daily from Las Vegas Valley roads, but RTC officials have a goal to reduce 25,000 vehicle miles Thursday, Bertaki said.

“We are hoping Dump the Pump Day will inspire Southern Nevadans to leave their car at home for the day and try something new,” RTC General Manager Tina Quigley said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

