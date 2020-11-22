58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas company serves free goods at drive-thru food drive

Nectar hands out bags of food to needy (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2020 - 7:27 pm
 
Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Nectar ...
Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Human resources worker Rachel Clark delivers bags of donated food to vehicles during a food dri ...
Human resources worker Rachel Clark delivers bags of donated food to vehicles during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on ...
Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Nectar ...
Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on ...
Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Logistics worker Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive ...
Logistics worker Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Las Vegas based brand Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Nectar Bath Treats, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on ...
Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

On Saturday, a drive-thru food drive took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was sponsored by Las Vegas company Nectar Bath Treats. The service provided one free bag of food per car, including canned goods, dry goods and bread, according to a press release.

The drive was set up at company headquarters, 2020 East Pama Lane in Las Vegas. Cars lined up and formed two lanes in front of the building while staff and volunteers handed out food bags to each car window.

MOST READ
1
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
2
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
3
Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge
Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge
4
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
5
Raiders activate seven players off COVID-19 list
Raiders activate seven players off COVID-19 list
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST