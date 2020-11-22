Las Vegas company serves free goods at drive-thru food drive
On Saturday, a drive-thru food drive took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was sponsored by Las Vegas company Nectar Bath Treats. The service provided one free bag of food per car, including canned goods, dry goods and bread, according to a press release.
The drive was set up at company headquarters, 2020 East Pama Lane in Las Vegas. Cars lined up and formed two lanes in front of the building while staff and volunteers handed out food bags to each car window.