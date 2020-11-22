Las Vegas company serves free goods at drive-thru food drive

On Saturday, a drive-thru food drive took place at Nectar Bath Treats in Las Vegas. The service provided one free bag of food per car, including canned goods, dry goods and bread.

Nectar hands out bags of food to needy (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Human resources worker Rachel Clark delivers bags of donated food to vehicles during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Logistics worker Tristan Sanchez delivers bags of donated food to a vehicle during a food drive hosted by Las Vegas based brand Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Nectar Bath Treats, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bags of donated food wait to be handed out during a food drive hosted by Nectar Bath Treats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

On Saturday, a drive-thru food drive took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was sponsored by Las Vegas company Nectar Bath Treats. The service provided one free bag of food per car, including canned goods, dry goods and bread, according to a press release.

The drive was set up at company headquarters, 2020 East Pama Lane in Las Vegas. Cars lined up and formed two lanes in front of the building while staff and volunteers handed out food bags to each car window.