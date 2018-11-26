Las Vegas constable taken to hospital after downtown crash

A Las Vegas constable was taken to a hospital after a Monday morning crash in downtown Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas constable was taken to a hospital after a Monday morning crash in downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the constable, driving an official vehicle, and an adult female driving a Nissan SUV collided in the intersection of Clark Avenue and 10th Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The extent of the constable’s injuries is not known.

A light pole was knocked down, Gordon said.

He added, the intersection will be closed for a couple of hours while the scene is investigated and cleared.

Impairment is not suspected.

