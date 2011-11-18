Las Vegas Convention Center exterior to get makeover

Say goodbye to the mauve exterior of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors Thursday didn’t hesitate to approve a $5 million plan to spruce up the place, which will include a few coats of fresh silver paint.

According to research conducted by the travel authority, customers think the convention center needs an update in both aesthetics and comforts.

Sixty percent of the $5 million budget will go to decor and aesthetics; 30 percent toward refurbishing outside access; and 10 percent for service and support areas.

During his presentation to the board, senior vice president of operations Terry Jicinsky showed a series of pictures highlighting the need for the center’s makeover.

“I was a little hesitant to show these slides, but in reality, it’s what we’re seeing today,” he told the group.

The improvements will fall in line with any future renovation plans that come out of the authority’s Destination Innovation and Leadership Plan, a three-year strategy to spur growth in tourism. More sweeping renovations are being discussed, though no decisions have been made.

Speaking of the authority’s Destination Innovation and Leadership plan, the board was treated to the official unveiling of initiatives set forth by Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the convention authority, and Billy Vassiliadis, CEO and principal of R&R Partners.

The presentation outlined the goals of the plan, which include the development of the Las Vegas Convention Center District Improvement Strategy, tourism market targets and the creation of digital applications to engage core audiences.

“It’s not that we’re going to throw out all of the things we’ve done in the past,” Ralenkotter said.

Instead, he emphasized the need to be creative.

“We’re going to be innovative, we’re going to be cutting-edge,” Ralenkotter continued.

The board also approved a pay increase for Ralenkotter and its general counsel. Directors approved a previously discussed 4 percent raise to his base salary of $255,944 and a 12.5 percent bonus for fiscal year 2010-11.

Likewise, General Counsel Luke Puschnig’s base salary of $132,454 will increase 4 percent and he will receive a 10 percent bonus. Ralenkotter also receives a $9,000 car allowance and medical benefits worth $9,804. Puschnig’s car allowance is $3,600 and his medical benefits are worth $9,804.

The board also approved a lease and sponsorship agreement involving construction of a 3,500-square-foot lounge for customers of the American Express Open at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The lease will bring in $750,000 annually to the authority, increased annually by 2.5 percent with two additional two-year renewal options. Total estimated revenue from this partnership is $3.9 million.

“All construction costs would be born by American Express Open,” said Jicinsky.

The lounge will be located on the first floor on the grand concourse between the central and north halls. Completion of the project is anticipated for the first quarter of 2012.

