Las Vegas Convention Center offering 1st dose vaccine appointments

Additional first dose appointments have also been opened at Cashman Center through Saturday, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release.

People line up for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Las Vegas Convention Center early Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The convention center has started taking appointments for first doses of the vaccine. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention Center vaccination site has started offering appointments for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people eligible to receive it.

The site was previously offering second doses only. Additional first dose appointments have also been opened at Cashman Center through Saturday, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release.

Groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers and those in the public safety and security front-line community groups. In the latter category, eligibility has been expanded to include mortuary services workers and security guards.

Second dose appointments also are available to people who were vaccinated at a health district or partner clinic and received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days prior. The first dose of the vaccine starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. The second dose is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer.

The Cashman Center Clinic is in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.

A state administered call center is available to answer questions and assist those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946. The health district also continues to urge people to cancel appointments if they have made more than one. In addition to the call center, people can email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance canceling appointments.

For more information about COVID-19, including testing locations, additional vaccine sites, and more, go to www.SNHD.info/covid.