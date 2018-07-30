Las Vegas corrections officer died after fight with inmate, police say

Word that his death followed an altercation with an inmate came on the day that friends and family of Kyle Eng, 51, gathered for his funeral Monday morning.

A Las Vegas corrections officer who died on the job on July 19 was found unconscious after a fight with an inmate at the city jail, police said Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Kyle Eng, 51, was found unconscious at the jail on July 19 shortly after he was “involved in a fight with an inmate.” He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined his cause of death Monday morning.

Word that his death followed an altercation with an inmate came on the day that Eng’s friends and family gathered for his funeral Monday morning at the Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 W. Lone Mountain Road.

Eng started working for the city’s Department of Public Safety in January.

The Injured Police Officers Fund has opened an account for people to donate to help Eng’s family, said Erik Llyod, the organization’s president. Donations can be made at the website ipof.vegas.

“The family could certainly use any and all assistance that they could get,” Llyod said. “He had a very large family.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.