Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ courtyard for the homeless experiencing growing pains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2019 - 9:59 am
 

Six months after it began operating around the clock, the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard is experiencing some serious growing pains.

The main contractor hired to manage the courtyard — a single fenced-in complex where the homeless can sleep and access a range of services — had its $2.1 million contract with the city terminated Oct. 31 amid controversy and complaints, according to city emails obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Meanwhile, the buildout of the courtyard to include more infrastructure, funded by more than $16 million in grants and bond proceeds, has been delayed until next year.

The delays have left some service providers concerned about the project intended to guide the homeless off the streets and into permanent shelters and jobs.

Deacon Thomas Roberts of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada said his organization and other nonprofits worry the courtyard could harm the existing safety net for the homeless if it siphons off resources.

“We know it takes time to build new buildings. I used to be a real estate developer. I completely understand the process,” said Roberts, whose nonprofit sits directly across from the courtyard at Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard North in an area labeled the “Corridor of Hope” by the city.

“But it does make sense to be thoughtful in a way that’s consistent with their collaboration with us,” he said. “It’s early, but we’re obviously affected by everything that happens in the corridor.”

Adding to the apprehension are questions about efforts to raise private money to help subsidize the cost of the courtyard, which Mayor Carolyn Goodman has said cannot be sustained by the city alone.

The city allocated nearly $2.5 million for courtyard operations for the fiscal year that will end June 30. Drafting of the budget for the next fiscal year has yet to start, but city officials say they do not anticipate any retreat from the concept, despite the current difficulties.

“We anticipate being funded every year that we operate. It’s just a matter of how,” said Jocelyn Bluitt-Fisher, the city’s community service administrator, who oversees the courtyard’s operations. “The city is always funding it. This is our project, and we’re fully committed.”

‘Trial period’

The homeless courtyard operated part time for more than a year before opening as a 24/7 facility in July, several months after its planned launch in March.

Homeless Courtyard

The nonprofit operator chosen for the facility — the Southern Nevada Community Health Improvement Program, known as CHIPs — left at the end of October after receiving nearly $48,500 from the city to exit the contract.

But Bluitt-Fisher said such course corrections were not unexpected.

“It’s a trial period, period. This is a new endeavor, never done here before in Southern Nevada,” she said. “We all came in with good intentions and wanting to do our best, and we just determined that this wasn’t something that was working for either of us.”

But she said the vision for the courtyard remains intact, and the transition to hiring staff from a temporary agency to replace the CHIPs employees has been “seemless.”

Alexandria Anderson, executive director of CHIPs, said she doesn’t regret the short-lived partnership with the city.

“It was a great opportunity for us to have ears to the street and learn what was going on,” she said. “I wish it all the success.”

But Anderson said communication breakdowns and expectations that weren’t spelled out in CHIPs’ contract with the city led to the termination.

“I’m just not sure we were clear on what the city wanted from us,” she said.

Conflict among providers

The courtyard has succeeded in providing a relatively safe harbor for the homeless. About 200 people typically sleep there each night on mats in the open-air courtyard.

When it rains, residents usually sit on tables set up under an overhang. When it’s cold, radiant heaters warm the covered area. In the summer months, cooling stations offer respite from the heat.

On Tuesday morning, a mobile shower van was parked outside the courtyard. Though it was windy and only about 50 degrees, residents made their way there, some clad only in short shorts and flip-flops.

Among those sitting at the tables was 60-year-old Douglas Warenback, wearing a sweatshirt, a beanie cap and a plaid scarf.

Warenback, who has been staying at the courtyard since being released from prison in April, said he has seen changes since CHIPs departed and the city took over.

For one thing, it was easier to get bus passes before, he said.

“One day, they (CHIPs) all disappeared, and then I saw the news article about the contract,” he said. “There are politics that go on, even in these charitable organizations.”

Whatever the politics of the situation, thousands of emails from city officials reviewed by the Review-Journal show that dissatisfaction with CHIPs surfaced quickly after it was hired to operate the courtyard.

Beginning in August, officials raised safety and health concerns and noted that operational disagreements had prompted some other homeless service providers to withdraw rather than work with CHIPs.

One of those was Silver State Health Services, a nonprofit recommended by the city as a provider of mandatory behavioral health assessments, therapy, social work and counseling at the courtyard. It, too, had sought the contract that went to CHIPs.

Silver State pulled out in August after several disagreements with CHIPs over the reporting of data, how clients signed up for medical services and a lack of office space for its staff, according to emails between city staff and CHIPs.

‘Destined for failure’

In a letter to the city, CHIPs asserted it had arrangements with other providers to replace the services Silver State that had provided.

But Ryan Linden, Silver State’s executive officer, said CHIPs staff thought they could provide the services themselves, leading to the departure.

“It seemed potentially destined for failure from the start. I’m pretty satisfied that it (the contract) was pulled from CHIPs, and the city seems to be doing a much better job with probably less money,” he said, adding that Silver State has been back operating at the courtyard three days a week for the last three weeks.

Other complaints described CHIPs employees at the site as lackadaisical and frequently absent.

“Coordinator does not live up to the job description to service the client. Client complaints go unnoticed,” read one email, apparently from a CHIPs employee.

Another said there were so few workers at the courtyard that residents often could not retrieve their belongings from behind locked gates.

In one email, employees of the Allied Universal security firm said CHIPs staff did not properly secure a shade canopy at the site, despite several warnings from the city. The employees reported that strong winds ultimately tore the canopy loose, striking a resident and knocking her unconscious.

La Wanna Calhoun, a housing counselor from Madea House Adult care home, regularly went to the courtyard over the summer.

In July, she noticed a man inside the office wearing a CHIPs uniform and sleeping without shoes. He had been working for over a month and had yet to receive a paycheck, she said.

Another time, a client waited more than an hour for an employee to find her wallet. In a third instance, an employee struggled to get in touch with supervisors to place a family in emergency housing.

“With CHIPs, it was inconsistency, it was nonprofessional, it was a lot of different things,” Calhoun said. “It didn’t appear to me that they were providing the services that they were capable of providing, and that they had the funding to provide.”

“They told me they didn’t need help,” she added. “And it takes a village to help maintain and monitor and assist the homeless population.”

On Oct. 11 — four months after signing its contract with the city — CHIPs received a letter inviting it to “terminate for convenience,” a legal term meaning no cause for the early end was required.

The letter described the courtyard as being littered with trash and discarded food when inspectors visited. It also said CHIPs employees had used commercial laundry detergent to clean sleeping mats, rather than sanitizing them properly each morning to prevent the spread of disease.

Anderson, the CHIPs executive, said the issues highlighted in the letter had already been addressed or were in the process of being addressed.

Many of the problems, she said, were caused by the city’s insistence that virtually every action the courtyard workers wanted to take — including posting signs and erecting canopies — required permission.

“There was a lot of frustration among our staff because they thought they would be able to do something, and when they got there, their hands were tied with how much they could help,” she said. “We don’t hold the purse, so we can’t handle people the way we see fit or the way we wrote out in our plan.”

Some of the city’s complaints involved services that were not CHIPs’ responsibility under the contract, Anderson said. She said her staff took on those tasks as a courtesy to the city, though it left CHIPs overextended and understaffed.

Corridor collaboration

Exiting the contract was an unexpected cost, but Bluitt-Fisher said the city is operating the courtyard within the original budget allocated to CHIPs.

Other organizations dedicated to serving the homeless, including Caridad and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, say they recently lost city and grant funding and suspect that could be related to the cost of operating the courtyard, though Bluitt-Fisher said those funds are part of a separate budget and were awarded through a competitive application process.

The loss of Catholic Charities’ grant of about $250,000 to provide housing for homeless families left a particularly noticeable void in the courtyard, which has struggled to find shelters where parents and children can stay together. Sometimes families are allowed to sleep in the courtyard’s limited office space.

Roberts, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, said he is concerned organizations like his, which have long experience addressing homeless issues in the area, aren’t involved in the decision-making about the courtyard.

“I hoped the city would come to us as the anchor in the corridor,” he said. “(But) the city is kind of taking it to do it on their own.”

Bluitt-Fisher said the city is committed to collaborating. It’s just a matter of how.

“The courtyard isn’t the end all, be all, or the only thing that the city is doing,” she said. “We have a lot of programs that we are trying to implement to address homelessness, and we’re still a part of the regional effort.”

The city plans to continue operating the homeless courtyard for the time being, with staffing provided by the temp agency, but discussions are underway about hiring a new operator, Bluitt-Fisher said.

“Everything is on the table,” she said. “From bringing the whole thing in house to continuing on with the temp agency to bringing on another operator.”

It’s unclear when that decision will be made.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Las Vegas charter school excels in areas of greatest need
Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school students excel despite the fact that half the students are English language learners and all qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas
The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream," took place in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People in Mesquite deal with a massive power outage
People in Mesquite respond to a major power outage in the area on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New MLK freeway onramps
How to navigate the trio of new freeway onramps from Martin Luther King Boulevard. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Campus Village next to UNLV gets demolished
Demolition of Campus Village shopping center, on Maryland Parkway across from UNLV, begins to make way for new development.
Extreme weather closes Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon
High winds and flooding closed the Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area Thursday. Minor flooding across Highway 159 caused drivers to slow, but didn't close the road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists enjoy rain in downtown Las Vegas
Tourists break out the umbrellas. But Brian Herting of Lincoln, Nebraska, dons shorts and a T-shirt, as he makes his way through downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service.forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse video of fog covering the Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Spilotro's Las Vegas home for sale — VIDEO
The former Las Vegas home of Chicago mob enforcer, Tony Spilotro, is now for sale. Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the film Casino, is the original owner of the home at 4675 Balfour Drive, built in 1974. (Samia DeCubas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Drive And Mountains Edge Parkway Fatal
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Joel Ntambwe on his play
UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe talks about his play at this point in the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sam Schmidt chats about hectic off-season
IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt and lead driver James Hinchcliffe chat about the hectic off-season at the SpeedVegas high-performance driving facility outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like