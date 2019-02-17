Las Vegas crash on US 95 kills driver, injures passenger

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a single-car crash that left one person dead on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2019. (NHP)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left the driver dead and a passenger critically injured Saturday night on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Jones Boulevard.

The Highway Patrol responded at 11 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95, south of Jones Boulevard, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation determined that a silver 2006 Honda sedan occupied by the driver and a passenger was heading south on U.S. 95 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the release said.

The Honda overturned, entered the right shoulder and struck a barrier wall, a light pole and a merge sign.

Both occupants were transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, the release said.

