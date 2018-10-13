Las Vegas crash that killed motocyclist caused by lane change

A crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon happened after a vehicle made a lane change, Las Vegas police have determined. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon happened after a vehicle made a lane change, Las Vegas police have determined.

Just before 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, a 52-year-old man on a 2008 Harley-Davidson was heading west on Blue Diamond Road near South Decatur Boulevard. As the motorcyclist was approaching Cameron Street, police said, a 2014 Lexus IS350 driven by a 35-year-old man changed lanes and struck the bike.

The impact threw the motorcyclist off the bike, sending him into the path of a 2001 GMC Yukon also heading west on Blue Diamond, police said. The man died at the scene, marking the 110th traffic fatality investigated this year by the Metropolitan Police Department. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

The Lexus and GMC drivers remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, according to police. They were not injured in the crash, which remained under investigation Saturday.

