Las Vegas dancers celebrate Year of the Ox — PHOTOS
The Lohan School of Shaolin performed the China Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Casinos and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley are ready to ring in the Lunar New Year with special dining menus, decorations and shows.
The observance of the Lunar New Year 2021, the Year of the Ox, started Friday and runs through Wednesday. The ox is the second of the zodiac animals, following the Year of the Rat. Those born in the Year of the Ox are said to be hard-working and honest.