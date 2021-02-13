Las Vegas dancers celebrate Year of the Ox — PHOTOS

The Lohan School of Shaolin performed the China Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

The Lohan School of Shaolin performs the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

David Valenzuela, from left, Bobby Maneeraj, and Harvey Polintan, members of The Lohan School of Shaolin, get ready to perform the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Michael Buenavista, right, with The Lohan School of Shaolin, performs the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Members of The Lohan School of Shaolin from left, Aaron Ortega, Douglas Cribb, and Niko Candelaria, participate in the performance of the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People watch The Lohan School of Shaolin perform the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Palace Station's Asian Games Manager Steve Phui, left, participates during the Chinese Lion dance by The Lohan School of Shaolin during a Lunar New Year celebration at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People watch The Lohan School of Shaolin perform the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

David Valenzuela of The Lohan School of Shaolin, performs the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

On Friday, the Lohan School of Shaolin performed the Chinese Lion dance in celebration of the Lunar New Year at Palace Station in Las Vegas.

Casinos and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley are ready to ring in the Lunar New Year with special dining menus, decorations and shows.

The observance of the Lunar New Year 2021, the Year of the Ox, started Friday and runs through Wednesday. The ox is the second of the zodiac animals, following the Year of the Rat. Those born in the Year of the Ox are said to be hard-working and honest.