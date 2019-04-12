Las Vegas diocese IDs 32 priests ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse

The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas released a list on Friday of 32 priests and one volunteer “credibly accused” of sexual abuse who served in the Las Vegas Valley.
The announcement came a week after the Catholic Diocese of Reno named 12 “credibly abused” priests, eight of whom at some point had served in the Las Vegas area. All of those priests also were included in the Las Vegas list.
“I want to offer on behalf of this diocese a heartfelt apology and certainly our commitment to do the best we can do to prevent anything like this from happening again,” Bishop George Leo Thomas, who heads the Las Vegas diocese, said at a news conference Friday. “
Thomas added that the church also will work “very closely” with law enforcement going forward.
“Anytime a complaint comes, it will be forwarded on to the local police jurisdiction,” he said.
Reno’s list included Monsignor Robert Anderson, who died in 1978 but in 1993 was accused of sexually abusing a Henderson boy between 1965 and 1969, according to a lawsuit the victim filed when he was 41. The man said the abuse began when he was about 13.
“The sexual abuse was accomplished, in part, because Monsignor Anderson, a Roman Catholic priest, befriended the minor plaintiff as a parishioner and altar boy and provided him with counseling and guidance,” the lawsuit said at the time. “Monsignor repeatedly assured the minor plaintiff that the sexual contact was appropriate activity.”
Anderson served in churches all over Nevada, including in Reno, Sparks, Ely, Fallon and Zephyr Cove, among other communities, according to the Reno list. But he returned to the Las Vegas area often.
He first served in Las Vegas at St. Joan of Arc in 1944, then in Boulder City at St. Andrews from 1944 to 1947 before traveling north.
Anderson returned to Southern Nevada in 1962, serving at St. Christopher in North Las Vegas until 1963 and St. Peter the Apostle in Henderson between 1963 and 1969.
Thomas noted church employees and volunteers all must now undergo a criminal background check. Anyone studying to become a priest must also undergo a criminal background check and pass psychological testing before being allowed to serve in the diocese, he said.
Everyone also is required to undergo “safe environment” training.
The only living priest on the Reno list was Eugene Braun, who also served in Las Vegas off and on but was removed from the ministry in 1974. He is accused of molesting teenage girls in Northern Nevada. In the early 2000s, at least one woman settled with the Reno diocese in connection with her decades-old allegations, according to a 2007 story in the Reno Gazette-Journal.
In the Las Vegas area, Braun was assigned to St. Christopher in 1957, St. Joan of Arc in 1958, St. John Vianney in 1963 and St. Francis de Sales in 1970. A call Monday to his Las Vegas home was not returned.
The six other priests on the Reno list with Las Vegas connections were Robert Despars, William Duff, Florence Flahive, Harold Vieages, Stuart Campbell and Robert Bowling.
Priests Edmund Boyle, David Brusky, Carmelo Baltazar and Timothy Ryan also were named in the Reno list but never served in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas diocese was once part of the combined diocese of Reno-Las Vegas, but in 1995, the district split in two. By population, the Las Vegas diocese is nearly four times the size of Reno’s.
Clergy accused of sexual abuse:
Robert Anderson, died 1978
Sacred Heart, Ely
St. Joan of Arc, Las Vegas
St. Andrews, Boulder City
Catholic Welfare, Ely
St. Michaels, McGill
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
St. Albert the Great, Reno
Immaculate Conception, Sparks
St. Patricks, Fallon
St. Christopher, North Las Vegas
St. Peter the Apostle, Henderson
Our Lady of Tahoe, Zephyr Cove
Edmond Boyle, died 1995
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
Sacred Heart, Ely
St Joan of Arc, Las Vegas
St. Theresa of the Little Flower, Reno
St. Michael’s, McGill
St. Patrick’s, Fallon
St. Mary’s Hospital, Reno
Eugene Braun, died 2005
Our Lady of the Snows, Reno
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Hawthorne
St. Christopher, Las Vegas
St. Joan of Arc, Las Vegas
St. Teresa of Avila, Carson City
St. Therese of the Little Flower, Reno
St. Joseph’s, Elko
St. John Bosco, Battle Mountain
St. Francis De Sales, Las Vegas
Robert Despars, deceased
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
St. Albert the Great, Reno
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Hawthorne
Bishop Manogue High School, Reno
Holy Family, Yerington
St. Christopher, Las Vegas
St. Therese of the Little Flower, Reno
St. Bridget, Las Vegas
William Duff, died 2005
St. Albert the Great, Reno
St. Peter the Apostle, Henderson
Immaculate Conception, Sparks
St. Joseph, Elko
Our Lady of Las Vegas
Our Lady of Snows, Reno
St. Thomas Aquinas, Wells
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Hawthorne
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
St. Therese of the Little Flower, Reno
St. Frances de Sales, Las Vegas
St. John Bosco, Battle Mountain
St. Joseph, Husband of Mary, Las Vegas
Florence Flahive, died 1958
St. Thomas Aquinas, Wells
St. Joan of Arc, Las Vegas
Our Lady of Snows, Reno
St. Michaels, McGill
St. Brendan, Eureka
St. Andrews, Boulder City
Sacred Heart, Ely
Holy Family, Yerington
St. Joan of Arc, Las Vegas
Robert Petekiewicz, removed from ministry in 2008
St. Francis de Sales, Las Vegas
St. Joseph, Husband of Mary, Las Vegas
Our Lady of Las Vegas
Mark Roberts, removed from ministry 2002
St. Joseph, Husband of Mary, Las Vegas
St. Francis de Sales, Las Vegas
St. Peter the Apostle, Henderson
Timothy Ryan, died 1960
St. Brenden Parish, Eureka
Holy Child, Caliente
Clark Tea, died 2014
St. Mary the Virgin, Las Vegas
Harold Vieages, retired 1991 and died 2004
St. Albert the Great, Reno
Our Lady of Las Vegas
St. Teresa of Avila, Carson City
St. John the Baptist, Lovelock
Holy Family, Yerington
Carmello Baltazar, died 1996
Queen of the Valley Hospital, Reno
Raul Bosco, died 2006
St. Anne, Las Vegas
Lawrence Bourrie, died 1996
Our Lady of Las Vegas
St. Viator, Las Vegas
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
St. Therese of the Little Flower, Reno
Richard Emerson, volunteer status terminated 2019
St. Joseph’s Husband of Mary, Las Vegas
John Feeney, removed from ministry 2005
St. Francis de Sales, Las Vegas
Christ of the Desert, Amargosa Valley
Prison Ministry, Indian Springs
St. Joan of Arc, Las Vegas
Ernest Paone, died 2012
St. Anne, Las Vegas
James Porter, removed from ministry 1974 and died 2005
St. Christopher, Las Vegas
Verne Stapenhorst, removed from ministry 2011
St. John the Evangelist, Overton
La Virgin De Guadalupe, Mesquite
David Brusky, died 2014
Our Lady of the Snows, Reno
St. Albert the Great, Reno
St. Teresa of Avila, Carson City
Stuart Campbell, died 1980s
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
St. Albert the Great, Reno
St. Thomas Aquinas, Wells
St. John Bosco, Battle Mountain
St. Teresa of Avila, Carson City
Our Lady of Las Vegas
Our Lady of the Snows, Reno
St. Robert Bellarmine, Fernley
St. Patrick’s, Tonopah
St. Mary’s in the Mountains, Virginia City
John Dodd, retired 2014 and removed from ministry 2019
Catholic Center
Raymond Devlin, died 2011
St. Mary’s in the Mountains, Virginia City
Theodore Feely, died 1991
St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno
Bertrand Horvath, removed from ministry 2001
St. Mary’s Hospital, Reno
Gustav Krumm, removed from ministry 2006
St. Johns, Overton
Louis Ladenburger, removed from ministry 1996
St. John’s, Overton
Christ the King, LV
Andrew Manetta, removed from ministry 2002
Holy Family, Las Vegas
Philip Napolitano
St. Christopher Catholic School, North Las Vegas
Glendale Academy, Reno
Novice Master, Reno
Our Lady of the Snows, Reno
Bishop Manogue High School, Reno
Joseph Paradiso, died 2017
Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas
Bede Parry, died 2013
Holy Family, Las Vegas
Shrine of the Holy Redeemer, Las Vegas
Thomas Thing, released from order 2004
St. Christopher, Las Vegas