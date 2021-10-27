53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas driver killed in wrong way crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 7:15 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 45-year-old Las Vegas man who police say was driving on the wrong side of the road was killed in a crash in central Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas police said in a press release that at 6:15 p.m., the man was driving northbound on Rancho Drive when his 2005 Chrysler 300 crossed the center median and headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Rancho near Gowan Road. The car then struck a Ford F-150 headed south on Rancho.

The Chrysler’s driver died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
2
Steve Wynn’s Summerlin mansion up for sale — again — at $24.5M
Steve Wynn’s Summerlin mansion up for sale — again — at $24.5M
3
Major GOP backer urges Trump to drop Laxalt
Major GOP backer urges Trump to drop Laxalt
4
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
5
Police make 40 arrests during EDC Las Vegas
Police make 40 arrests during EDC Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST