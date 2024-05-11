Las Vegas driver killed when car hits block wall in west valley

The car was southbound on South Jones Boulevard when it crashed into the wall.

A motorist died when his car ran into a block wall of a residence in the west valley Friday evening.

The sedan was southbound on South Jones Boulevard about 8:15 when it crashed into the wall and rolled over near Cromwell Circle, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said.

The only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.