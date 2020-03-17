Las Vegas faces severe blood shortage: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this’

Coronavirus closures are resulting in mass Las Vegas blood shortages. Local blood drive centers are taking precautions and ask that people continue to donate.

American Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., center, draws blood from donor Christy-Anne Lopez on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the American Red Cross on East Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., left, gets some information from blood donor Christy-Anne Lopez as she readies to donate at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor Jennaya Fernane, left, has her blood taken by Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Cross team members Rudy Delos-Santos, left, and Kyle Best log in new blood donations and prepare them for local delivery or off to the main distribution hub in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New blood donations are logged in and prepared for local delivery or off to the main distribution hub in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Cross team leader Eva Klappa packs new blood donations into a box with ice at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., crimps a blood donation bag at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor Susan Hankin squeezes a foam heart to get the blood flowing into the bag during her donation at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor supplies used by Red Cross team leader Darryl Thompson Jr., at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor Susan Hankin, left, looks away as Red Cross team leader Eva Klappa gently inserts a needle into her arm at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blood donor Susan Hankin, left, has her temperature taken by Red Cross team leader Eva Klappa as part of the pre-screening at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada offices on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. There is an urgent call of donors as blood supplies are low from fewer donations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing a severe blood shortage as high school and college campus closures have forced dozens of blood drive cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campus drives typically bring in about 20 percent of the Southern Nevada Red Cross’ donor base, according to spokeswoman Cynthia De La Torre.

In the past few weeks, private businesses have also canceled internal blood drives meant for employees. That’s because more and more employers are asking staff to work from home, De La Torre said.

In the wake of about 50 local blood drive cancellations and counting, the organization estimates that more than 3,000 local blood donations have gone uncollected. Nationally, about 2,700 American Red Cross drives have been canceled, resulting in about 86,000 fewer donations.

Vitalant, a nonprofit transfusion organization also known as United Blood Services, has also been severely impacted by canceled community blood drives amid the pandemic, according to Jeannine McCoy, manager of regional donor recruitment.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” McCoy said.

How to donate blood amid cancellations

The local Red Cross chapter is attempting to mitigate mass blood drive cancellations by moving drives in-house to its south valley office, located at 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite No. 110.

Anyone interested in donating must first make an appointment for any still-scheduled drives at redcrossblood.org/give.

“A blood drive is vital to ensuring the health of the community,” De La Torre said, “so we’re going to continue to try to relocate blood drives to our chapters during this challenging time.”

Out of an abundance of caution, De La Torre said that the local Red Cross chapter’s trained staff members are taking the temperature of would-be donors twice — once before they enter any blood drive area, and again just before donation as part of a routine vitals check ahead of blood draw.

As of Tuesday, McCoy said Vitalant had not implemented additional temperature checks apart from the routine one ahead of donation.

Vitalant is also taking appointments at at 877-258-4825 or bloodhero.org, McCoy said. The organization has three blood donation centers throughout the valley, and as of Thursday each will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., an expansion of normal business hours in attempt to stagger staffing and donations.

McCoy noted walk-ins may be accepted too, as several would-be donors have canceled individual appointments amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. According to a recent statement from the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates blood donation centers, it is unknown whether the disease can be transmitted by blood.

But in general, the agency advised respiratory diseases are not known to be transmitted by giving or receiving blood, and there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus as a result of a blood transfusion.

Amid limited information, the agency as a precaution suggested that those diagnosed with COVID-19 wait to donate blood until at least 28 days after symptoms stop, noting that routine donor screening measures that are already in place should prevent those with clinical respiratory infections from donating blood.

“As communities are affected, it is imperative that healthy individuals continue to donate blood,” the FDA annoucnement read.

The agency also suggested waiting at least 28 days to donate after close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. And if you receive a diagnosis after giving blood, the agency advised alerting the blood establishment where you donated out of an abundance of caution.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services in a statement doubled down on FDA guidelines: “Blood donations save lives, and there is no risk of contracting COVID-19 from the blood donation process,” later adding that “it is vital that healthy people continue to donate blood.”

Routine safety measures

Like the FDA, De La Torre also noted that there is no evidence or data to suggest that coronavirus can be transmitted by giving or receiving blood.

“We follow safety protocols, which are typical to us, to help prevent the spread of any infection,” she said.

And while public gatherings are discouraged, De La Torre said that the appointment process is meant to stagger donations and prevent a line or crowd of people waiting to give blood.

McCoy, with Vitalant, advised that staff always wear gloves and personal protective gear and are required to disinfect donor-touched areas often, as well as after every donation. Staff also use sterile, single-use collection sets for each donor and scrub each donor’s arm for 30 seconds before collection.

Staff who don’t feel well are required to stay home.

“If you’re feeling healthy and well, it’s OK to come to the center,” she said.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.