Las Vegas families treated to drive-through Easter celebration — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore invited Ward 6 families to celebrate Easter with her during a special event Saturday at Mountain Ridge Park.
Families were able to drive through the park and receive a bag filled with Easter goodies while adhering to social distancing guidelines and remaining safe in their car.