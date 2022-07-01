105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas family describes cruise ship hitting iceberg — VIDEO

Vegas family describes cruise ship hitting iceberg
The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 - 3:34 pm
 
Las Vegas resident Benjamin Talbott poses with his phone at the home of a relative in Renton, W ...
Las Vegas resident Benjamin Talbott poses with his phone at the home of a relative in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
A man walks by the Norwegian Sun docked in Seattle on Tuesday June 30, 2022. The ship is in Sea ...
A man walks by the Norwegian Sun docked in Seattle on Tuesday June 30, 2022. The ship is in Seattle for repairs after hitting an iceberg June 25 off Alaska. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

SEATTLE — A cruise ship that struck an iceberg in Alaska has docked in Seattle for repairs.

The Norwegian Sun arrived in Seattle on Thursday. It hit part of an iceberg on Saturday near Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.

The ship was turned around to Juneau, where it underwent inspection. It was cleared to travel at lower speeds to Seattle by authorities.

A Las Vegas family who was onboard says the impact sounded like a loud door being slammed.

Benjamin Talbott was hanging out with family when his brother, Anthony Romo, noticed something in the water and told him to take out his phone. Talbott recorded as the cruise ship struck the big chunk of iceberg.

“Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this … iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, we hit an iceberg,’ ” he said.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals World War II-era boat
2
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
3
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
4
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline
5
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST