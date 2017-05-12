Las Vegas father arrested on murder, child abuse charges after 3-year-old drowns

Brandon Nicholson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested the father of a 3-year-old boy late Friday after the child reportedly drowned in a bathtub that afternoon and had apparent signs of abuse.

The father, Brandon Nicholson, faces multiple felony charges including murder by child abuse, police said.

About 2:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a home on the 4600 block of Vegas Drive to investigate the possible drowning incident.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center and had “obvious signs of abuse,” Lt. Carlos Hank said. He later died at the hospital.

No other details were available Friday as Nicholson’s arrest report had not been released. Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives continue to investigate.

“The LVMPD would like to remind everyone about the about the importance of proper disciplinary behavior,” a department statement released late Friday read. “As a parent, if you feel like you are overwhelmed, step back, relax and allow some time to pass so you can respond appropriately to the situation.”

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

4600 block of Vegas Drive, las vegas, nv