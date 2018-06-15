Las Vegas fire damages two houses, injures one person

The victim was being treated for unspecified injuries after the fire was at 4505 Alta Dr. The blaze was mostly extinguished by 3:10 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Crews fight a fire on Alta Drive in Las Vegas on Friday. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

Crews fight a fire on Alta Drive in Las Vegas on Friday. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

A fire damaged two houses and injured one person near Spring Valley on Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

The victim was being treated for unspecified injuries after the fire was at 4505 Alta Dr. The blaze was mostly extinguished by 3:10 p.m., fire and rescue said.

Alta Drive was closed from Valley View Boulevard to Decatur Drive as crews mopped up the scene and investigated the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.