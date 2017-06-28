ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire Department provides tips for safe 4th of July

By Briana Erickson
June 27, 2017 - 6:26 pm
 

At 11:20 p.m. last year on the Fourth of July, the Las Vegas Fire Department was called to a northwest neighborhood.

Residents had pooled illegal fireworks together and set them off for a grand finale. But the explosion set trees on fire and damaged a house, where one of the rockets flew into a little girl’s back. She was hospitalized for two months.

“Fireworks are not worth it,” department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. “You could have taken a snow plow through all the residue on the ground.”

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Szymanski stressed the importance of staying safe while having fun on the Fourth of July.

From Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. on July 4, the city-approved “safe and sane” fireworks will be legal to purchase at about 100 booths around the valley and legal to set off. Any other day of the year, they aren’t.

In the last four years, Las Vegas has had no serious building fires during the holiday, Szymanski said. But there were more injuries last year than he remembers in his 21 years at the department.

The “safe and sane” fireworks have been tested in front of and approved by all the fire departments in Southern Nevada, Szymanski said. The fireworks that are sold outside the valley are illegal. That means the ones that “swirl on the ground uncontrollably, explode, or fly through the air,” he said. “You have no control over those.”

But, illegal or not, Szymanski stressed that Las Vegans should treat all fireworks the same and light them on a flat surface, a driveway or a lot. Though fireworks on sidewalks and streets are technically illegal, he said, they should be cleaned up after use.

Dragging a blue bucket and a large shovel from behind a table of fireworks, Szymanski explained how used fireworks should be picked up and soaked in water for at least an hour, whether they went off or not.

“And overwater your plants — plants that are green will not burn — so the yard doesn’t catch on fire,” Szymanski said. “Your best offense is your defense.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

 

