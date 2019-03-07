Las Vegas Fire Department urges resident to test smoke alarms

(Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Fire Department reminds residents to check smoke alarms along with adjusting their clocks as daylight saving time begins this weekend.

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be advanced by one hour, and ends Nov. 3.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in dwellings without smoke alarms or with nonworking ones. Alarms typically fail because of missing batteries, the Fire Department said in a release.

The association provided the following guidelines:

— Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.

— Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

— Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

— Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.

— Smoke alarms with nonreplaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps (a warning that the battery is low), replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

— For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, replace batteries at least once a year. If the alarm chirps, replace only the battery.

— All Las Vegas residents who live in homes not equipped with smoke alarms can contact the city’s Fire Prevention Division at 702-229-0366 to see if they qualify for the Alarming Vegas program. While supplies last, the Fire Department will install 10-year smoke alarms and provide a home-safety check at no charge.