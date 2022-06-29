Las Vegas fire spokesman announces retirement

Tim Szymanski, a public education and information officer, said his last day with the department is expected to be Aug. 18.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Public Education and Information Officer Tim Szymanski, at his Las Vegas office inside Fire Station 1 in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski talks about a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire Public Education & Information Officer, strikes the bell at Fire Station Five during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Fire Station Five on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A well-known spokesman for the Las Vegas Fire Department has announced his retirement.

Tim Szymanski, a public education and information officer, said his last day with the department is expected to be Aug. 18.

“I have decided to retire from the fire service after 51 years of service in Cleveland, Atlanta and Las Vegas, with 26 years here in Las Vegas,” Szymanski said.

Szymanski is well-known for communicating to the public and media about major fire responses in the Las Vegas Valley. He said he plans to close out his career with a trip to New York City in August.

“I have been invited to the 9/11 Memorial in NYC as a guest of the FDNY for doing the memorial services here and working with the Firefighters Memorial Park (in Las Vegas) for the past 20 years,” Szymanski said.

Szymanski issued a statement to the public and the media on Wednesday morning saying “it has been an honor and a privilege working with each and every one of you. I wish you the best of luck on your future endeavors. I will be seeing you here and there until the 18th of August.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.