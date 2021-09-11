Las Vegas fire station’s 9/11 ceremony has prayer, ‘tolling of the bells’

The Las Vegas Fire Department hosted a ceremony Saturday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Carolann Roberts of Henderson prays while touching a piece of World Trade Tower steel on display, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brian Dietz, left, and Joseph Digaetano with the Las Vegas Fire Department honor guard lower the flag, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas for a "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Fire Department honor guard stand in formation Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, for a "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials and guests stand, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Fire Department honor guard march in, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Fire Public Education and Information Officer Tim Szymanski strikes the bell, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired New York City firefighter Frank Pizarro sings the national anthem, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee touches a piece of World Trade Tower steel on display, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired New York City firefighter Frank Pizarro sings the national anthem, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials and guests silently participate as retired New York City firefighter Frank Pizarro sings the national anthem, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

City of Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan, left, looks over an old fire helmet from former Anchorage firefighter John Adamson, right, of St. George, Utah, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak touches a piece of World Trade Tower steel on display, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas during a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

From former Anchorage firefighter John Adamson of St. George, Utah, takes a personal moment at a piece of World Trade Tower steel, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, following a Las Vegas Fire Department "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An ornamental pear seedling is seen, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fire Station Five in Las Vegas, where the Las Vegas Fire Department conducted a "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The seedling is from the ҳurvivor treeӠrecovered from the site of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As uniformed first responders stood silently Saturday morning, Carolann Roberts walked up and touched a piece of the World Trade Center displayed at Las Vegas Fire Station Five and began to pray.

County and state officials were minutes from the 6:45 a.m. start of the Las Vegas Fire Department’s remembrance ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but no one made a sound as Roberts closed her eyes, clutching her Bible in the hand not touching the piece of metal.

She left the fire station quickly and exchanged words with few people, but in those brief moments, she set the mood for a somber anniversary.

“There’s a lot of people talking about it, but nobody’s praying about it,” Roberts told a Review-Journal reporter in a brief conversation.

The ceremony at 1020 Hinson St. started shortly before the time of the south tower’s collapse at 6:59 a.m. PST. Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski began with the “tolling of the bells,” a tradition he has carried out every year since the attacks to honor the firefighters who were killed.

“Every year it gets more and more powerful,” said Frank Pizarro, a retired New York City firefighter and Las Vegas resident who sang the national anthem Saturday morning.

The tradition stems from the time before radio communication, when alarm boxes on street corners acted as fire alarms. When someone pulled the alarm in the box, it would trigger bells in fire stations to alert firefighters where to go.

If a firefighter was killed in the line of duty, dispatchers would ring the bell three times in sets of five, which Szymanski did for the hushed crowd of about 100 on Saturday.

The crowd, which included Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo next to each other, stood still for a 10-second moment of silence. Then Pizarro started to sing.

It’s getting harder for the 53-year-old to sing because of lung disease and cysts in his sinuses, caused from the dust and industrial debris at ground zero, Pizarro said.

Pizarro wasn’t working when the attack happened. But like so many other first responders, he rushed to his fire station and spent the next several days assisting with recovery efforts. The injuries from that day caused him to leave his job with the New York City Fire Department in April 2017, he said.

The anniversary felt more powerful this year, Pizarro said. It may have been two decades, but he remembers the attack as if it happened yesterday.

“It took everything in me not to fall apart singing that national anthem,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

Szymanski said each 9/11 anniversary has felt as significant as Saturday’s ceremony. Those few days after 9/11 were some of the hardest of his career, when no one knew if more attacks were to come or where they would strike.

“I don’t think the people that are young realize the significance of it,” he said.

Following the remembrance ceremony at the fire station, another ceremony is scheduled to take place at Police Memorial Park, at 3250 Metro Academy Way. The second event, which began at 11 a.m., was for the planting of a seedling from the Survivor Tree.

The ornamental pear tree was recovered from the site of the 9/11 attacks and was nursed back to health. In 2013, a seedling distribution program was launched to share the symbols of resiliency and hope.

Las Vegas was selected for the program after the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, which occurred on Oct. 1, 2017. The city received two seedlings, and the other already has been planted at Fire Station Five, according to the Fire Department.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.