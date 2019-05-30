Las Vegas firefighters battle blaze at west valley apartment

Crews responded about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a unit at 9901 West Sahara Ave., near South Hualapai Way, to reports of smoke showing from the roof.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters were battling a blaze at an apartment in the west valley Thursday morning.

Crews responded about 7:30 a.m. to 9901 West Sahara Ave., near South Hualapai Way, to reports of smoke showing from the roof, the fire department said on Twitter.

A second alarm was requested about 7:50 a.m. after crews concluded that the fire was in the attic of the apartment building., but it was cancelled shortly after.

All occupants were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.