The fire happened along a fence line near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road, which was closed in both directions about 7:30 p.m. The fire was outside, and no injuries were reported, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Las Vegas firefighters put out a blaze Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, along Bonanza Road, across from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. One fireman uses a chainsaw to open the chain-link fence. (Jeff Mosier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas fire crews put out a blaze near the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday night.

