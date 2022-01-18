53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas firefighters snuff early morning blaze in lighting store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2022 - 7:40 am
 
Updated January 18, 2022 - 11:00 am
Las Vegas firefighters were battling a two alarm blaze at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sah ...
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early morning fire at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early-morning fire at Statewide Lig ...
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early morning fire at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early-morning fire at Statewide Lig ...
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early morning fire at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early-morning fire at Statewide Lig ...
The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a large early morning fire at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas firefighters were battling a two alarm blaze at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sah ...
Las Vegas firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue Tuesday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a large early morning fire Tuesday at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway.

Crews responded at 3:43 a.m. to find heavy smoke inside the building. The cause of the two-alarm fire at 804 E. Sahara Ave. is under investigation.

“When we got here it appeared there were was a dumpster and some pallets burning inside the building,” said Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. “The smoke was very heavy. They could see an orange glow toward the rear of the building but they couldn’t get to it.”

Szymanski said the building is a very large retail structure and warehouse that sells lighting fixtures. Roughly 15 employees work at the business.

“The employees said the last time they were here they locked up the building at 4 p.m. yesterday and everything appeared to be fine,” he said.

He said as firefighters battled the blaze, the fire broke through the roof of the structure and it continued to burn for nearly three hours.

No injuries were reported. Several lanes of East Sahara were closed before the street was fully reopened just after 9 a.m.

“The owner told us there are homeless people in the area but he’s very good about securing his building and they were never able to get inside the building,” Szymanski said. “He feels confident it has nothing to do with that.”

Several employees and a manager of the building stood outside the building as it burned. They declined to comment.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
2
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
3
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
4
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
5
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST