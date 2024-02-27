68°F
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2024 - 12:56 pm
(Courtesy Smoke and Mirrors)
(Courtesy Smoke and Mirrors)

Nevada’s first regulated cannabis consumption lounge has opened its doors in Las Vegas.

The venue, Smoke and Mirrors, celebrated its grand opening on Friday, February 23, with the inaugural purchase made at 4:20 p.m. by Clark County Commission Chairman and longtime cannabis advocate Tick Segerblom.

Located at 2975 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, next to the company’s Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, Smoke and Mirrors says it features “premium strains, hand-crafted infused cocktails and an electric social atmosphere.”

Smoke and Mirrors serves up THC-infused signature cocktails, including:

● The Godfather: Smoke and Mirrors take on the Hemingway Daiquiri, honoring the work of Nevada’s cannabis champion, Tick Segerblom. The dynamic drink features SOBREO Vietnamese Anise, blueberry puree, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave nectar and basil leaves

● Evolve: The lounge’s version of a deconstructed apple pie featuring SOBREO Indonesian cinnamon, apple juice, vanilla syrup and a cinnamon stick

● Higher Ground: A green tea highball inspired cocktail featuring SOBREO Tuscan Juniper, agave nectar, green tea, raspberries, lemon wedges, rosemary sprig leaves and FEVER TREE Ginger Beer

Smoke and Mirrors says it will also offer social events, co-working spaces and live performances from local and touring artists and DJs.

“We are beyond excited to have unveiled the first state licensed cannabis lounge in Las Vegas,” said Christopher LaPorte, Managing Partner at RESET. “Our goal is not just to create a space for cannabis enthusiasts, but to create a social hub for our guests. With Smoke and Mirrors’ remarkable array of products, we aim to provide an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression.”

Smoke and Mirrors is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from noon to midnight Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit SmokeandMirrorsLV.com.

