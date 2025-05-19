75°F
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas fitness center reopens after deadly shooting

Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at ...
Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at Las Vegas Athletic Club on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, May 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2025 - 7:10 am
 

The fitness center which was the scene of a deadly shooting Friday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has reopened.

Las Vegas Athletic Clubs, 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd., is available for members, an employee confirmed by phone Monday.

A man shot four people Friday at the fitness center, killing one and injuring three. The gunman was then shot and killed by Las Vegas police officers.

Edgar Quinonez, the person fatally shot by the gunman, was described Saturday in LVAC social media posts as a “beloved part of the LVAC family for 15 years.”

The Metropolitan Police Department identified officers Kaid Urban, 29; Skeeter Black, 44; and Aaron Javier, 37, of the department’s community safety division, Bolden Area Command, as being involved in the fatal shooting of the gunman.

