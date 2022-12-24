Las Vegas flight troubles increase as ‘bomb cyclone’ freezes most of US

As a “bomb cyclone” intensified Friday, flight delays and cancellations mounted in Las Vegas as well as nationwide.

People wait in the ride share pickup area at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arriving passengers walk through baggage claim at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Passengers check-in at Southwest Airlines at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Travelers make their way through Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As an unprecedented “bomb cyclone” intensified Friday and moved eastward across the country, flight delays and cancellations mounted in Las Vegas as well as nationwide.

The widespread storm was affecting about 35 states and more than 200 million people. It brought heavy snow, high winds and plummeting temperatures to much of the nation.

But not Southern Nevada. However, flight cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport more than doubled on Friday with 203 flights called off and 447 delayed as of 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas airport showed 98 canceled flights and 537 delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Airlines at the Las Vegas airport have canceled nine Saturday flights so far and delayed another 31.

Cancellations nationwide came to 6,049 flights on Thursday, 8,768 on Friday and 2,409 for Saturday.

An estimated 7.2 million people were expected to travel by air during the 11-day period between Friday and Jan. 2, according to AAA data. Around 102 million people will travel by car. Many may likely face treacherous travel and delays.

Bad weather creating blizzardlike conditions through a widespread area affects nearly all parts of the nation’s airport system. A trickle-down effect occurs when any area of the country is impacted by severe weather.

This year’s holiday travel season is expected to be the busiest since pre-pandemic 2019.

