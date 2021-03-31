Las Vegas gas price rise shows signs of leveling off

Gas prices may be showing signs of leveling off after rising steadily for the past four months, according to AAA.com.

Brandon Edester pumps gas at a 7-Eleven on Monday, March, 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The national price of gas has dropped a penny since Monday to $2.87 a gallon for regular. An increase in supply has “put downward pressure on pump prices,” according to the website.

Prices have been on a steady rise since November 2020 as more traffic took to the roads after months of reduced driving because of the pandemic.

In Nevada, the average price Wednesday was $3.31.5, up almost two cents in the past week. In Las Vegas, the $3.32.1 average on Wednesday was 1.6 cents higher in a week.

“If total domestic stocks of gas continue increase, and demand does not spike, drivers can expect prices to remain stable and decrease through the weekend.” wrote AAA.com.

The cheapest gas in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday was reported to be $2.65.9 at a 7-Eleven store at 2914 W. Cheyenne Ave. Several stations had prices at or around $2.75.9 on Tuesday evening.

