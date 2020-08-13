Las Vegas’ Gilcrease Orchard welcomes visitors during summer heat

The 60-acre orchard, which offers Las Vegans fresh produce that they can pick themselves, has plenty of space for visitors and social distancing for those in line. It opened in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-year-old Ellie Froehlich of North Las Vegas loads sunflowers for her mother with the help of Ryan Held and Madison Johnson at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jayden Danchise, 6, of Las Vegas, picks peaches at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jenn Abreau with her daughters Millie, 9 months, and Stella, 2, at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Elana Pelser, from left, her daughter Brianna, 8, and Jayden Danchise, 6, pick sunflowers at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stella Abreau, 2, picks peaches at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Minda Olson, left, and Luzviminda Legaspi of Las Vegas pick sunflowers at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ava Jacobs of Las Vegas picks sunflowers at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Megan Weyandt, left, and Nicole Leikam of Las Vegas pick sunflowers at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Denson picks peaches with her sons Axl, 4, and Maximus, 2, at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Andrea Rundell, left, and Dee Vanbilliard, both of Las Vegas, take a selfie with sunflowers at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cory Patt with sunflowers at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Heather Costello with her children Thea, 3, and Layla,1, and friend Abby Coffey at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The farm, worked by the Gilcrease family since the 1920s, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with no entrance fee. Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas summer heat is relentless but visitors continue to flock to the Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest valley.

The 60-acre orchard, which offers Las Vegans fresh produce that they can pick themselves, has plenty of space for visitors and social distancing for those in line. It opened in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Current produce ready for picking includes peaches, zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, cantaloupe and watermelon. Apple cider, honey, kettle corn, peanut butter and almond butter are also available.

The orchard is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with no entrance fee. It’s at 7800 N. Tenaya Way in the northern part of the valley, not far from the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and the northern 215 Beltway. For information on current crops, visit thegilcreaseorchard.org, call 702-409-0655 or use the orchard’s app.