On Wednesday, friends and neighbors drove past the home of Tenley Hynds in Las Vegas, holding up signs wishing Tenley a happy eighth birthday.

Amanda Grange, left, and Aba Rogers, 16, top right, hold birthday signs who came to celebrate Tenley Hynds' eighth birthday while still practicing social distancing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hynds couldn't invite her friends and cousins to her home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Tenley Hynds, 8, poses for a photo after receiving her birthday present after a drive by birthday wishes from her friends on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Tenley Hynds, center, receives her birthday present from Aba Rogers, 16, top right, and Alex, 13, who came to celebrate her 8th birthday while still practicing social distancing outside her home as her mother Kimberly Campbell, left, and her brother Ashton, 10, look on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Tenley Hynds, left, waves to Aba Rogers, 16, top right, and Alex, 13, who came to celebrate her 8th birthday while still practicing social distancing outside her home as her brother Ashton, 10, looks on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Tenley Hynds, right, waves to her friends and cousins who came to celebrate her 8th birthday while still practicing social distancing outside her home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Tenley Hynds, right, waves to her friends and cousins who came to celebrate her 8th birthday while still practicing social distancing outside her home as her mother Kimberly Campbell, left, and her brother Ashton, 10, look on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Hynds couldn’t invite her friends and cousins to her home due to the coronavirus pandemic.