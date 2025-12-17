Las Vegas giving away free trees to combat extreme heat

Las Vegas is distributing free trees, their planting and irrigation systems to certain city residents in an effort to combat the effects of extreme heat.

Homes in the 89101 ZIP code, one of the neighborhoods that is in the most need of trees and green spaces, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Clark County is offering two free trees per resident in select neighborhoods as part of the Community Canopy Project in order to reduce heat and improve air quality. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas is distributing free trees, including planting and irrigation systems, to certain city residents in an effort to combat the effects of extreme heat.

Locals who live in the central and east Las Vegas could qualify for the giveaway of drought-tolerant shade trees in areas most affected by urban heat islands, the city announced Wednesday.

Qualifying ZIP codes are: 89101, 89102, 89104, 89106, 89107 and 89110. Those interested were encouraged to apply at lasvegasnevada.gov/trees.

“Due to the lack of tree canopy and an overabundance of concrete, asphalt, buildings and traffic, these areas have increased temperatures,” the city said.

A 2024 study determined that those areas can experience temperatures up to 9 degrees higher than average.

The initiative is part of a plan to plant 60,000 trees by 2050, the city said. The current effort is funded by the federal government to the tune of $5 million.

At least 279 Clark County residents had succumbed to heat-related illnesses in 2025, the hottest year on record, according to coroner’s office preliminary figures released in early November.

A total of 527 people died under similar circumstances in 2024, according to officials.

Clark County started giving out 2,300 trees in October this year, the same day Henderson planted 30 trees at a city park.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.