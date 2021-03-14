Las Vegas goat captured after running loose near downtown

Las Vegas police and animal control captured a goat that was running around central Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Lt. Ken Nogle)

Las Vegas police and animal control captured a goat that was running around central Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ashby Avenue, near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, where 80 pounds of horns and fur was running wild, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The goat was briefly contained to a gated yard but got loose once more before he was contained around 6:30 p.m., Nogle said.

Police believe the animal escaped from a yard and was not a wild animal.

A previous version of this story misidentified the type of animal captured.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.