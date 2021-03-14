66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas goat captured after running loose near downtown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 6:53 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2021 - 4:59 pm
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Lt. Ken Nogle)
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Lt. Ken Nogle)

Las Vegas police and animal control captured a goat that was running around central Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ashby Avenue, near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, where 80 pounds of horns and fur was running wild, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

The goat was briefly contained to a gated yard but got loose once more before he was contained around 6:30 p.m., Nogle said.

Police believe the animal escaped from a yard and was not a wild animal.

A previous version of this story misidentified the type of animal captured.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man killed while trying to help ex-wife in east Las Vegas, police say
Man killed while trying to help ex-wife in east Las Vegas, police say
2
Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach
Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach
3
A year after shutdown, Las Vegas Strip returning to life
A year after shutdown, Las Vegas Strip returning to life
4
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
5
Fixing defensive front part of Raiders’ free-agent plan
Fixing defensive front part of Raiders’ free-agent plan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.