Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas, health district offering vaccines to people 70 and older

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2021 - 2:52 pm
 
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las ...
Pfizer vaccine thaws to room temperature at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The city of Las Vegas and Southern Nevada Health District are offering free COVID-19 vaccines to people 70 and older at a municipal sports complex this week, the city announced Sunday.

Appointments are available Wednesday through Friday at the Chuck Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Road. The vaccines are available only to people 70 and older.

Registration is required in advance. Appointment times are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. while the clinic is open. The location will have a limit of 1,100 doses available each day.

Staff asks that people arrive on time, but not more than five minutes before their appointment.

For the vaccine appointment, wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. Wear a properly fitted face covering.

People with appointments should print and bring a consent form to their appointment.

To register for the clinic at the sports complex, visit clvminkervaccinesite.youcanbook.me.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

