A boy experienced a special winter-themed event on Thursday in Las Vegas, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Aayden Hobbs, 3, a heart transplant recipient, runs to Santa and Chief Rick Rizzo at his home while getting his wish for a Winter Wonderland from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aayden and and his mother Dshyra Hobbs took a ride with the “Angel Fire Department” and got to play in the snow, among other activities.