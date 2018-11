The Las Vegas NSPCA received about 25 kittens sent up from Los Angeles.

A crate of newly delivered kittens are offloaded at the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

A crate of newly delivered kittens are offloaded at the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Adam Finley carries a crate of kittens into the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Abel Vargas-Moreno, left, lifts a crate of kittens out of a delivery van at the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

A van of kittens are offloaded by Pet Express personnel at the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

A crate of newly delivered kittens arrive at the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Abel Vargas-Moreno, right, and JoJo Chavez move crates of kittens into the Nevada SPCA on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas NSPCA received about 25 kittens sent up from Los Angeles on Thursday.

The NSPCA is helping LASPCA make room for animals being rescued from the fires in Southern California.

The kittens, which are between the ages of six and 10 weeks, are available to be fostered and adopted.