With temperatures potentially breaking the all-time high for Las Vegas, the RJ decided to experiment to see how hot it really is. A steak and frozen pizza cooked in under 3 hours.

“It’s a dry heat,” they said. “We can cool off at the pool,” they said.

If you can’t beat the heat this summer, might as well join it, right?

In 2016, we baked cookies inside a car on the hottest day of the season. This year? We’re serving dinner.

The valley last hit a sizzling 117 degrees in 2013, setting a record for the highest temperature in Las Vegas since weather record-keeping began in the 1930s.

