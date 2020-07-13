Las Vegas hits 113, falls just short of record amid heat wave

The National Weather Service said Sunday the high temperature was 113 degrees, falling short of the July 12 record of 114, set in 2003.

The National Weather Service said the high temperature was 113 degrees, falling short of the July 12 record of 114, set in 2003. It was the hottest day since August 5, 2019, according to a tweet by the weather service.

To put things in perspective, the valley has reached 117 degrees, the all-time high, only four times: June 20, 2017; June 30, 2013; July 19, 2005; and July 24, 1942.

Las Vegas’ low temperature Sunday morning was 94 degrees, nearly tying a record.

It marked the third time the region’s low temperature has been that high, matching dates in July 2016 and July 2005, according to the National Weather Service’s Twitter account. The record-high low of 95 degrees was set in July 2013 and July 2005.

“The rate at which the temperature continues to climb, there’s no question it will be the hottest day of the year so far,” weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe said Sunday afternoon. The highest temperature recorded in the region in the past two years was 114 degrees; Sunday was expected to reach 113, with the heat cresting at 3 p.m.

This morning was NOT cool… We were ever so close to an all-time record High Minimum Temperature (95°) but came just 1° under. Las Vegas only cooled to 94° this morning, which is only 4th time on record with morning low was 94° or higher. #climate #vegasweather #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/Eo8y9hCgFe — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 12, 2020

The dangerous temperatures are caused by high pressure. Usually, valley residents get some relief from the heat in the mornings, when it cools down; moisture near the surface of the ground is causing air to stay warmer overnight, Boothe said.

“The interesting point about this heat wave is the low temperatures being as hot as they have been,” he said.

The high pressure will release its grip in the next couple of days, according to Boothe. An excessive heat warning is in effect in Clark County through 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees Monday.

Minimum temperatures will drop back down to the low 80s throughout the rest of the week starting Tuesday, according to the weather service’s forecast.

“Try to avoid being outdoors during the hottest time of the day,” Boothe said. “This morning it was 94-95 degrees — which isn’t as cool, but it will be better than trying to handle a task in the middle of the day when it will be 110-plus.”

Cooling stations

Clark County has opened four cooling stations in the Las Vegas Valley at various times and days:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours a day. Call 702-229-6117

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge S., open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday only. Call 702-455-7169

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon for hydration only. Call 702-222-1680.

Daytime shelters for those who are homeless will be open in Clark County through Sept. 30, the county said. The Shade Tree shelter is open at 1 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for women and children only. Shade Tree can be reached at 702-385-0072.

The Salvation Army daytime homeless shelter in Las Vegas, at 35 W. Owens Ave., will be open for adults starting Monday. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be contacted at 702-701-5369.

