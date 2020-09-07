Las Vegas hits 114 degrees, breaks all-time September record

Las Vegas reached 114 degrees on Sunday, an all-time September record for the valley, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

King Carter, 1, sprays his grandma, Tina Carter, with a squirt gun in their backyard pool on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Many campsites were empty at Red Rock Canyon Campground as a heat wave rolls through the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Just when you think it couldn’t get hotter this Labor Day weekend, it has.

Las Vegas hit 114 degrees on Sunday, an all-time September record for the valley, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Sunday’s high eclipsed the record of 110, set in 1955.

The service also said records were set in Needles, Calif. (120), Barstow, Calif., (116), Kingman, Ariz. (110), Bishop, Calif. (104) and Death Valley, Calif. (122).

Labor Day’s forecast high is 111, 2 degrees higher than the record for Sept. 7, set in 1977.

On Saturday, the high temperature at McCarran International Airport reached 112 degrees, shattering the record of 109 set in 1977, the National Weather Service reported on Twitter.

An excessive heat warning began Friday morning and extends through Monday evening. The warning covers most of the region, while an excessive heat watch covers higher elevations.

Cooling stations

Additional day shelters will be open through the weekend at the following locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for hydration only.

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Friday.

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday.

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter.

— The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

Cooldown coming

After Labor Day, the triple-digit days might be in the past — thanks to a cold front headed south in the middle of the country.

“We agree that a big cold air mass will come south. The question is how far does it penetrate and how far west does it come,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said Friday. “If it comes more west, the cooldown will be bigger, but the winds will be stronger presenting a fire danger. If it stays further away, it won’t cool down as much and the winds won’t be as strong.”

The current forecast projects a high of 93 on Tuesday and 89 on Wednesday.

Dry streak extended

Saturday was the 138th day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

The record could be tied Sept. 17.