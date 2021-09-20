Las Vegas home damaged by fire

Fire caused heavy damage to a home in the western Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Fire caused heavy damage to a home in the western Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Clark County firefighters were on the scene of the fire at 9636 Sound View Avenue near Fort Apache and Flamingo Roads. A two-story residence appeared ruined by fire with a roof collapsed and burned by fire.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

