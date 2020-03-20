Las Vegas homeless shelters face higher demand, fewer donations

As the economic repercussions from the coronavirus outbreak ripple through the Las Vegas Valley, nonprofits and social services are seeing a decline in donations.

The LGBTQ Safety Dorm on the Salvation Army Owens Avenue campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The LGBTQ Safety Dorm on the Salvation Army Owens Avenue campus in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As the economic repercussions from the coronavirus outbreak ripple through the Las Vegas Valley, nonprofits and social services are seeing a decline in donations amid a growing demand for services.

For example, the Salvation Army on West Owens Avenue had no bottled water, hand sanitizer or other hygiene products on hand late this week, said Juan Salinas, director of social services.

“Donations have slowed down, and there’s no water at all. We have the water fountain,” Salinas said. “We’re just doing what we can … and we’re taking extra measures to disinfect.”

The nearby Shade Tree women’s domestic violence shelter on Thursday launched a “Love Us From a Distance” campaign to encourage the community to continue donating.

“Because our programs and services heavily rely on the monetary donations and donations of basic items, we want to remind the community that we’re here and that every dollar helps us to help the women, children and pets who turn to us in their greatest time of need,” CEO Linda Perez said.

“Gov. Steve Sisolak has asked everyone to ‘Stay Home for Nevada,’ and for our clients, The Shade Tree is their home. For our clients who are experiencing homelessness, often complicated with the ravages of domestic violence, the global pandemic is yet another stressor that makes their lives even more chaotic and uncertain.”

The most-needed items at The Shade Tree are hygiene products, including wipes and hand sanitizer, paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, gloves, feminine hygiene products, sheets and canned and boxed foods.

125 at domestic violence shelter

Perez said that the 96 women, 29 of whom are children, are currently in the shelter, and if someone is set to exit their program, they will be allowed to stay. They also have started temperature checks and have trailers available to isolate any residents who show symptoms.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the shelter is also only accepting at-risk women with children, domestic violence victims, human trafficking victims, and those referred by the police department or other nonprofits.

Deacon Tom Roberts, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, told the Review-Journal this week that the shelter was buying sanitation supplies and water in bulk, but that financial donations are most needed to provide flexibility in serving the growing demand.

The men’s shelter is working with the city on creating a new safety protocol for clients that may show symptoms of COVID-19, as well as creating contingency plans if the outbreak got bad enough and the nonprofit had to scale back operations.

An employee at Catholic Charities has tested positive for the virus, and other employees have been placed on self-quarantine, the agency said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District has not recommended the shelter be closed, according to the nonprofit.

Clean hands and outside dining

Roberts said he wants to mitigate the chance of coronavirus spreading, and is increasing the availability of hand sanitizer on the property, simplifying meals and using paper plates and disposable instruments to try to accomplish that. Guests are also now eating outside of the dining hall to create social distancing.

The homeless, many of who pre-existing medical conditions that place them at higher risk from what is usually a relatively mild illness, are among the most vulnerable populations. Lack of access to hand-washing and the cramped living spaces in shelters and on the streets, add to that peril.

At a meeting last week, Dr. Chad Kingsley, the regional trauma coordinator at the health district, said there would be a plan to protect the homeless drafted by next week.

Despite coronavirus concerns among the homeless, the shelters remain full most nights.

According to the city’s website, most of the emergency shelter beds were full Wednesday night, including the 500 for men at Catholic Charities.

There were only 10 beds available Wednesday night at the Salvation Army’s LGBTQ dorm and 69 mats available at its Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, which can sleep around 400. The city has said they have increased sanitation procedures at the Courtyard.

City spokesman Jace Radke said that the Courtyard was continuing with frequent cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, making hand-washing stations available and providing alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

They are also implementing social-distancing precautions to comply with the six feet recommendation provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and expect to soon begin taking guests’ temperatures as they enter the facility.

“This is obviously a fluid situation that keeps changing,” Radke said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.