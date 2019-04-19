Las Vegas homeless youth center gets $100K donation

Mandy Martin, left, director of Corporate Citizenship with Sands Cares, Fuilala Riley, president and CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada, Abby Quinn, chief community relations officer with HELP of Southern Nevada, Stephanie Stanton, director of operations for Sands Cares, volunteers Julio Meza, Daniela Carreon and Leslie Klinger hold a $100,000 check donated by Sands Cares to HELP of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A Las Vegas homeless youth center got a boost Thursday night through a $100,000 donation from Sands Cares.

The donation will enable the opening of five first-floor dorm rooms at the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, assisting HELP of Southern Nevada’s mission to serve the Las Vegas homeless community.

The contribution will provide 1,807 nights of shelter at Shannon West, located at 1640 E. Flamingo Road. The donation is part of a larger $275,000 total contribution from Sands Cares, according to HELP of Southern Nevada.

