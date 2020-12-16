Las Vegas home’s holiday display featured on TV

Jeff and Karol Doody of Las Vegas will be featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

People stand outside to watch the Las Vegas Strip-themed light display at Jeff and Karol Doody's home on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Joshua McCormack, left, and his 6-year-old son Benny McCormack, right, marvel at the lights on Jeff and Karol Doody's home on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A fountain mimics the Fountains of Bellagio in front of Jeff and Karol Doody's home, which is modeled as the Las Vegas Strip in lights, on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The light display at Jeff and Karol Doody's home extends into their backyard on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday with their Las Vegas Strip-themed light display. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Delilah Vitone, 6, jumps on a Santa Claus bouncy toy in the backyard of Jeff and Karol Doody on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday with their Las Vegas Strip-themed light display. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jeff and Karol Doody offered hot chocolate for sale on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday with their Las Vegas Strip-themed light display. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jeff and Karol Doody's light display wraps around the whole house facing South Jones Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Doody's will appear on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday with their Las Vegas Strip-themed light display. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Doody family transformed their home into the Las Vegas Strip in a holiday light display that will be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight. (ABC)

Of course Jeff and Karol Doody, the Las Vegas couple featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, live at the intersection of Home Light Street and Shining Light Avenue.

They wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Doodys’ annual holiday tradition includes at least 75,000 lights — “We lost count a long time ago,” Jeff said — covering every available portion of their home and small front yard. The display extends into their backyard, which guests are encouraged to visit. That’s where Karol sells hot chocolate through a window and interacts with wide-eyed attendees.

As big a part of their life as their “Christmas in Vegas” attraction is — and it’s massive, with the installation requiring both of them working 12 hours a day each day for at least a month — the Doodys almost had to skip it this year because of the pandemic. For a while, it didn’t look as if Jeff would be able to take the necessary time off work because many of his co-workers were having to quarantine.

That’s nothing, though, compared with the setback they faced in December 2014, when their house was broken into and the computer that runs the show was stolen. They almost didn’t come back, the Doodys said, but they put together a more subdued effort the following year.

“When we did come back in 2015, even though it was smaller, we both heard from a lot of people how much they appreciated it and how much it meant to them and how happy they were that we came back,” Jeff said. “So that was a really big motivation to go ahead and keep going and get bigger.”

The light show features 16 songs, ranging from standards like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to that Christmas classic “Viva Las Vegas,” while their garage is turned into a movie screen. The display is active 5-11 p.m. daily until Jan. 3. (For more information, see the family’s website at christmasinvegas.weebly.com.)

Jeff, 42, said powering all those lights isn’t all that expensive thanks to LED technology.

“Believe it or not, the bill in the summer for the air conditioner is way worse,” he said.

The joy their excess brings others makes it all worthwhile, said Karol, who turned 40 on Tuesday.

“At the moment when you’re working on it, it’s really hard,” she said. “But at the end, it’s worth it.”

Throughout the rest of the year, the Doodys’ display fills the storage units that take up half of their backyard. Having outgrown that, the decorations took over a bedroom as well.

When told that’s some serious dedication to the holiday season, Jeff laughed.

“Dedication or craziness,” he said. “Little bit of both maybe.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.