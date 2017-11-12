Las Vegas house fire displaces family of 8

A family of eight was displaced after their northwest Las Vegas home was damaged by fire Saturday evening, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement posted on Facebook, the department said fire dispatchers received several 911 calls at 7:39 p.m. Saturday about a house on fire on Fawn Avenue near U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-story wood-framed, split-level home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, the department said.

One of the home’s residents told fire investigators he was cooking and a pan of grease caught fire. He ran across the street to ask a neighbor for a fire extinguisher but found the fire too big to fight when he returned.

The department said the man’s family — two adults and six children — and dog escaped uninjured.

The fire gutted the kitchen and caused heavy heat damage to the attic, living room and back patio, the department said; the rest of the house had smoke damage.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.

