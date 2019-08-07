Las Vegas immigrant released on bail, reunited with children

A Las Vegas woman slated for deportation was reunited with her three U.S.-born children Wednesday after community members rallied for her release.

Omar Arellano Cruz, 21, left, Kimberly Arellano Cruz, 16, and AJ Arellano Cruz, 12, listen as others speak on behalf of their mother, Adriana Arellano Cruz, during a news conference at Mi Familia Vota on July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kimberly Arellano Cruz, 16, center, becomes emotional beside her brothers Omar Arellano Cruz, 21, left, and AJ Arellano Cruz, 12, while speaking on behalf of their mother, Adriana Arellano Cruz, during a news conference at Mi Familia Vota on July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Omar Arellano Cruz, 21, left, Kimberly Arellano Cruz, 16, and AJ Arellano Cruz,12, respond to a reporter's question while speaking on behalf of their mother, Adriana Arellano Cruz, during a news conference at Mi Familia Vota on July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adriana Arellano Cruz was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in July in connection with a warrant for traffic violations six years ago that led to a court ordering her out of the country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order to stay Arellano Cruz’s deportation on July 16, but she remained in ICE custody. She was bailed out with help from the Immigrant Bond fund at ¡Arriba! Las Vegas Workers Center, the coalition said.

“These stunning legal decisions despite ICE’s efforts to keep her incarcerated show that the Courts do not agree with ICE’s actions or arguments to keep her behind bars,” Dee Sull, Arellano Cruz’s attorney, said in a statement.

The day Arellano Cruz was detained, her children came home to find an eviction notice posted on their door. They held a news conference the day before their mother was scheduled to be deported and pleaded with residents to call ICE and demand her release.

Arellano entered the United States in 1995 and was placed in deportation proceedings in 2011, according to ICE.

