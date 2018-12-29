The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Bizuayehu Tesfaye.
By Bizuayehu Tesfaye
Layla Valdivia, 6, plays at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on May 31, 2018.
Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson (7) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA Summer League basketball game at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on July 8, 2018.
Rusty Lofink is reflected in a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2018.
Cirque du Soleil performer Sara Knauer rehearses on the aerial silks for the new show 'Kinekt' at Summerlin Library in Las Vegas on Nov. 26, 2018.
Eli Tomac makes his final jump to win the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Race at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2018. Tomac received a million dollars for winning the race.
Two-year-old Jason wears a large hat and sunglasses while playing on a swing at Discovery Park in Henderson on June 4, 2018.
Coronado High single player Ethan Quandt returns the ball against Clark's Rahul Gupte during the Desert Region boys tennis championship match at Liberty High School in Henderson on Oct. 5, 2018.
Nikki James, left, Lindsey Toth and Ali Cuozzo exercise during a Stroller Strides class as their children in strollers watch at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas on Jan. 30, 2018.
Aylin Alderette, 25, is comforted by her attorney during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 21, 2018. Alderette pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and driving under the influence for a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in August.
Chef Natalie Young poses for photo at her Summerlin EAT restaurant in Las Vegas on Feb. 7, 2018.
Barbara Buchter of Henderson visits her father J.O. Bagstad's grave on Memorial Day at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on May 28, 2018. Bagstad served in Korea and World War II.
Raad Sunna, right, is overwhelmed with emotion as he hugs his attorney Dominic Gentile at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 1, 2018. Sunna, a smoke shop clerk who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 13-year-old Fabriccio Patti inside the shop, was ordered to community service and probation.
UNLV running back Malakai Salu drinks water during team practice in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, 2018.
UNLV accounting student Qumin Ku, left, and nursing student Ping Li, both of China, pose for Chris Chow of Las Vegas as they rehearse for their graduation poses outside Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, 2018.
Clouds loom over Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near Las Vegas on Dec. 7, 2018.