The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Chase Stevens.
By Chase Stevens
Golden Knights players take a moment to reflect after their Game 5 Stanley Cup Final loss to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 7, 2018.
Las Vegas police officers are silhouetted during 58 seconds of silence in memory of the victims of the October 1 attack, displayed above, during the Best of the Badge gala held by the Metropolitan Police Department Foundation at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on Sept. 14, 2018.
Cliven Bundy takes a look at alfalfa and ryegrass growing at Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville on Jan. 11, 2018.
Ten-year-old Lian Hendrick races an ostrich during the 59th annual International Camel and Ostrich Races in Virginia City on Sept. 7, 2018.
Custodian Terry Eddington picks up trash at Dante's View in Death Valley National Park on Aug. 7, 2018.
The Milky Way along with Mars, center left, shines above Great Basin National Park during the final day of the annual astronomy festival on Sept. 8, 2018.
Golden Knights center William Karlsson shoots between his legs for a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones in the third period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 31, 2018.
Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 28, 2018.
Zak Bagans, paranormal investigator and host of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," poses for a photo at the Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas on March 13, 2018.
Win Butler of Arcade Fire gets up close with the crowd during Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2018.
Las Vegas police and security hold back Khabib Nurmagomedov after he jumped into the crowd after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6, 2018.
Tony Ferguson, right, hits Anthony Pettis during their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6, 2018.
Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks, with son Harry, look at the King Clancy Memorial Trophy during the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on June 20, 2018.
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., walks with his wife Lynne after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 2018.
Oshia Collins-Waters, left, kisses her husband Todd Wienke during their wedding ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2018. Todd was shot three times shielding Oshia during the October 1 shooting.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at McCarran International Airport after his Las Vegas visit on June 23, 2018.
Deven Williams of the Kalliope crew dances on an art car with a hula hoop during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on May 21, 2018.
Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury on July 14, 2018.