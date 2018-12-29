The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Erik Verduzco.
By Erik Verduzco
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, right, connects a punch against Gennady Golovkin in the WBC, WBA, IBO, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2018.
Boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez works out at his gym in San Diego, Calif. on July 27, 2018.
Fans celebrates a score during game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) knocks down San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period in game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on April 30, 2018.
Olympus, an expandable space station module, at Bigelow Aerospace in North Las Vegas on July 10, 2018.
Rick Seligman of Out of the Desert performs during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas on March 24, 2018.
Workers shake hands after installing a steel beam into place during a topping off ceremony at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Oct. 11, 2018.
Construction workers install rebar at the site of the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2018.
Passengers of California Pacific Airlines' first flight into McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas look out of the window after landing at Terminal 1 on Nov. 15, 2018.
Third grade student Luamaurion Williams participates in a Raiders youth football camp at Robert Taylor Elementary School in Henderson on Sept. 25, 2018.
Dana White, UFC president, center, with Francis Ngannou, left, and Derrick Lewis during the UFC 226 ceremonial weigh-in event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 6, 2018.
Israel Adesanya, left, connects an elbow against Brad Tavares in The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale middleweight main event bout at the Palms casino-hotel in Las Vegas on July 6, 2018.
Celester Watkins of Las Vegas holds clothes and shoes selected by his wife during the "Shop for Success" excess inventory sale at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on March 16, 2018.
Stacy Perry with her daughter Cali, 8, at their Las Vegas home on June 7, 2018. Stacy is undergoing treatment for her stage 4 colon cancer.
Pearl Harbor Survivor Ed Hall, left, shakes hands with U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, who was honored during an event by One Hero at a Time at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson on Sept. 22, 2018.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, recognizes 100-year-old Joe Vento as citizen of the month during a city council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall on Aug. 1, 2018.
Faith Lutheran's Noah Vernon (1) is tackled by Kiondre Taylor (20), left, and Andrew Kirk (26) after a catch during their game at Liberty High School in Henderson on Sept. 8, 2018.
Las Vegas Lights' Carlos Alvarez (7) fouls Portland Timbers' Nathan Smith (42) at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sept. 16, 2018.
Theresa McAninch, left, and her husband Terry McAninch, ride together in the RTC for the Holiday Bike Ride in Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2018.