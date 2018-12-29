- Home
The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Heidi Fang.
By Heidi Fang
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts to seeing his pass intercepted as he is hit by Miami Dolphins defensive ends Cameron Wake (91) and Charles Harris (90) during the second half of their NFL game in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sept. 23, 2018.
St. Paul Bouncing Team's Cassie Lukin wears a New England Patriots jersey while doing the splits in the air prior to Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018.
A young Oakland Raiders fan waves the team flag during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 14, 2018.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first half of their NFL game in Baltimore on Nov. 25, 2018.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) and defensive back Justin Simmons (31) during the second half of their NFL game in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif. on Nov. 1, 2018.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) leaps for yards as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jamar Taylor (28) and defensive end Markus Golden (44) make the tackle during the first half of their NFL game in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 18, 2018.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) dives for yards during the first half of their NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 14, 2018.
Canvey Island midfielder Josh Hutchinson (7) chases Cray Wanderers full back Barney Williams (3) as he heads the soccer ball towards Jake Pitty (2) in Canvey Island, Essex, England on Oct. 13, 2018.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) pushes into the end zone as the Los Angeles Rams defense tries to bring him down during the first half of their NFL game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.