The Year in Photos 2018
Take a look back at the events that shaped 2018 in Las Vegas through the eyes of Review-Journal photographer Michael Quine.
By Michael Quine
The Shadow Ridge girls softball team celebrates their win over Palo Verde to clinch the 2018 NIAA Class 4A Sunset Region championship at Bishop Gorman High School on May 12, 2018.
Diana and Eddie Manzanares of Los Angeles dance to the music of the Stray Cats at the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on April 21, 2018.
Brian Setzer of the Stray Cats gets the crowd clapping at the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on April 21, 2018.
Suddenly Crosby, left, talks with her daughter Jaraya, 7, at Mountain View Christian School in Las Vegas on Nov. 16, 2018. The Opportunity Scholarship program helped Crosby attend the school.
Kaydence Hemperly, left and Giovanni Peralta, both 20-months-old, attend the Opportunity Village early registration kick off for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience with their mothers Tabitha Hemperly and Jessica Peralta on June 21, 2018.
Tod Mainzer of Henderson plays recorder at the Las Vegas Healing Garden on Nov. 9, 2018, during a vigil to honor the 12 people killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Jose Navarrete, one of two former Nevada Department of Corrections officers accused of using unnecessary force on an inmate, embraces his wife Holly after being found not guilty on all counts on Dec. 14, 2018.
Jamie Shanklin weeps as she clutches a small heart shaped stone that contains the ashes of her son, Matthew Minkler, during testimony at the preliminary hearing for two teens charged with the homicide of Minkler at Henderson Justice Court on July 9, 2018